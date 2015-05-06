Dr. Nicole Chenet of the Sleep Apnea Dental Center of Pittsburgh to Speak at 7th Annual PA Sleep Society Meeting

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2015 --Dr. Nicole Chenet, dentist at the Sleep Apnea Dental Center of Pittsburgh has been invited to speak at the 7th Annual PA Sleep Society Meeting on May 2, 2015. The event is a continuing education service of Penn State College of Medicine in partnership with the Pennsylvania Sleep Society. At the meeting, Dr. Chenet will present, "Dental Devices: Evidence on Efficacy and Status of Compliance Monitoring."



The purpose of the annual PA Sleep Society Meeting is to educate physicians, researchers, educators, clinicians, sleep technicians, and other health professionals involved in the field about the need for intervention and diagnostic tests in the practice of sleep medicine, help them apply appropriate intervention and treatment options, and also to analyze current issues and potential changes in the future practice of sleep medicine. Dr. Chenet was chosen to present at the event for her extensive background in treating patients with snoring and sleep apnea.



Sleep apnea is a condition that affects more than 22 million Americans. It is a serious sleep disorder that causes very shallow breathing or repeated, extended periods of no breathing while sleeping. These pauses in breathing are typically followed by a loud snort or choking sound. Sleep apnea can prevent much needed oxygen from getting to the brain and other organs during sleep, and is connected to numerous other health ailments. Many patients with sleep apnea use a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine that involves a face or nasal mask during sleep to keep their airway open. Although effective in treating sleep apnea, CPAP machines often interfere with patient comfort and sleep quality.



As a dental professional emphasizing in sleep medicine, Dr. Chenet has extensive experience with providing patients with CPAP alternatives to treat their sleep apnea. These alternatives are in the form of an oral appliance that is specifically designed for the patient to keep their airway open while sleeping. These appliances are much less obtrusive than conventional CPAP machines and have very favorable results in helping patients overcome their sleep apnea issues.



Dr. Chenet is a Diplomate of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, a certification that only 200 dentists nationwide have earned. She also holds an Advanced TAP certification and is one of the most experienced dental sleep specialists in the Pittsburg, PA area. Many other dentists in the local area refer patients suffering with sleep conditions to Dr. Chenet for treatment due to her advanced education and experience in the field.



