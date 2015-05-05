NYC Dentist Dr. Simon Rosenberg Offers One-Visit All-Porcelain Restorations for Improved Smiles

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2015 --Dr. Simon Rosenberg, general and cosmetic dentist in New York City is using the latest dental technology to give his Upper East Side patients a better, more convenient option for improving their smile with all-porcelain restorations. With CEREC 3D technology, Dr. Rosenberg eliminates the need for patients to receive temporary restorations over the course of two or more office visits just to complete the procedure. Instead, patients are able to get prepped and fitted for their restoration as well as have it completed in the same day.



CEREC, which stands for Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics, is one of the latest technologies in the dental industry that is helping patients receive better, more efficient care. CEREC uses advanced 3D computer imaging to take pictures and measurements of the patient's tooth that is in need of porcelain restorations. It then uses this data to mill the restoration with a high powered laser and water right at the dental office, eliminating the need for Dr. Rosenberg to send the measurements and impressions off to an external lab.



Prior to CEREC, patients who were in need of porcelain restorations were required to make an initial visit for measurements, impressions, and preparations. At that time, they were fitted with a temporary restoration that they would wear for one to two weeks while their permanent restoration was completed by an external lab. Patients would then return for the permanent restorations, but any additional changes or alterations would require extra visits. CEREC significantly improves convenience for patients who don't want to take extra time out of work or other obligations for multiple visits to the dental office. Instead, they can receive their crowns, veneers, and onlays the very same day.



The porcelain restorations also present many aesthetic benefits for patients as well. Each restoration is milled from tooth-colored ceramic material that is free of any metal and looks natural once placed in the patient's mouth. The ceramic material is also biocompatible, high-grade, anti-abrasive, and plaque-resistant. Because CEREC technology is so precise with the computerized measurements of patient's teeth, it allows Dr. Rosenberg to save more of the healthy tooth while still restoring it to optimal condition.



About Dr. Simon Rosenberg

Dr. Simon Rosenberg has been practicing dentistry for more than 40 years and is one of the most experienced dentists in New York City. He completed his DMD degree at Tufts University, School of Dental Medicine in Boston, MA and went on to complete a general practice residency at Boston City Hospital. He has completed extensive training in a variety of dental sub-specialties and has published more than 20 articles in dental and medical journals.



For more information about Dr. Simon Rosenberg and the services he offers patients through CEREC technology, please visit http://www.drsimonrosenberg.com