Woodland Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2015 --Exposure to indoor mold, toxic or black mold is tied to a multitude of illnesses and symptoms and Sick House Syndrome. The most vulnerable are the very young, the very old or the very sick. People with compromised immune systems are especially susceptible. For a property owner, scheduling an annual mold inspection is part of a basic maintenance plan, to keep ahead of water leaks. It is well known that controlling the water, usually controls the mold. Because evidence links indoor mold exposure and respiratory illness, an annual mold inspection is a good maintenance practice.



Mold growth should be arrested before the health of residents is damaged, or the structural integrity of the building is compromised. Toxic black mold refers specifically to Stachybotrys chartarum, but individuals can be allergic to any species of mold, whether or not it is toxic, or produces mycotoxins. Toxic black mold is frequently a source of problems because it consumes cellulose, which building materials are rich in.



In a mold inspection from ByebyeMold, the inspector will do these FOUR things.



Top Four List



1) COLLECT mold spore samples from the air using a calibrated air pump which draws air into a "spore trap."



2) COLLECT swab samples, if mold appears to be growing on surfaces. A moistened swab will be used to collect the sample.



3) TEST the mold at a certified lab. The samples are sent to a certified lab for expert analysis.



4) PROVIDE a comprehensive report of the assessment. The written report of the mold assessment includes pictures, moisture readings of walls and random areas, the lab results and an explanation of the lab analysis.



In the event that mold levels inside are higher than levels outside, details about the mold type and location are especially important, both in determining what treatments may be necessary for those exposed, and what processes may be used in order to plan remediation. ByebyeMold believes positive samples indicate the need for additional investigation, supplemental testing, or corrective measures. ByebyeMold inspections can be scheduled in California by calling 800-686-1992 or by using a contact page.



About ByeByeMold

ByeByeMold offers a mold directory and mold experts, an on-site mold guide, mold health advice, and a mold detection hotline. Mold investigators can help with detection, mold prevention or otherwise help solve mold issues. ByebyeMold certified professionals survey moisture levels of walls, ceilings and floors, locate visible and hidden mold growth, and test from the crawlspace to the air and points in-between, for the quantity and variety of mold spores.



Bye-bye Mold employs all the latest technology from thermal cameras to the best moisture meters.



Contact ByeByeMold by phoning 800-686-1992 toll-free or visiting http://byebyemold.com. Check out the Facebook group, or Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/byebyemoldinc