GameR Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Complete the Development of FreeZeBee Board Game

GameR has the distinction of designing the world's first ever sports board game based on Frisbee. A fast and dynamic game meant for two players, FreeZeBee will offer a genuinely exciting mix of fantasy and Frisbee.



While playing this game, the players are required to choose a team of four athletes that are blessed with extraordinary abilities and skills. The task for the teams is to move the Frisbee forward by making passes to team members. Victory points can be earned by catching Frisbee in the opponent's area.



Recent figures suggest that the quantity of flying discs sold around the world is more than the combined number of baseball, basketball, and the American soccer balls. According to popular television channel CNBC, almost 8,000,000 players around the world play Frisbee.



Talking about the company's inspiration behind creating their ne board game, a senior official from GameR said, "Ultimate Frisbee inspired us to create this board game and we want very much to tell people more about it, so more of them could try the hand in this excellent game. Our main goal is to tell about Frisbee as a sport."



The entire team at GameR is confident about having FreeZeBee ready for the gamers by December, 2015. This team comprises of experts that have an excellent reputation in the gaming industry. However, they need funding support to complete the game on time. With this objective, GameR has just started a Kickstarter campaign. Funds raised from Kickstarter will be spent on drawing and pictures, partners and PR, editing, taxes, and to create a sculpture. The funding goal of this campaign is $15,000, and this campaign will end on June 9th, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1ACVTdi



The official website of GameR is http://bit.ly/1aU2dHu



About FreeZeBee

