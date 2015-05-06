Marwan Dalal Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Complete the Development of ComKit Mobile Application

Manhattan, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2015 --ComKit promises to be a versatile mobile application that will make interactive communication on the go efficient and exciting like never before. A Ph.D. degree holder in Communications, Marwan Dalal has worked hard with his friends to develop ComKit and publish it on App Store. This mobile application is based on the idea of providing all essential features for interactive communication within just one application with a unique interface.



ComKit users can connect with their friends, family and colleagues via chat, voice call and video call. Through live image and video, they can share what they see and experience. The most notable features of ComKit are

- Group call.

- Sending files and opening them within the app.

- Scanning barcodes and printed text.

- Video calls.

- Submit location and voicemail.



Marwan has recently launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise the necessary funds to complete development of ComKit as per his plan. In addition to the current features, he is developing a draw & sketch feature and multiple live video streams. An Android version of the app is also in Marwan's wish-list. The funding budget for Marwan's Indiegogo campaign is $10,000. This amount will be split into two equal parts that will be spent on creating the multiple live video streams and the Android version.



Stressing on the need for a new mobile app strategy, Marwan says, "Apps with a single-case use are counting in hundreds of thousands making it complicated for people and difficult to manage. We believe that there is a need today to pack different features, functionalities and content in one app to help simplifying communication flow."



To find out more about ComKit, please visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/comkit/id955324745?mt=8



More information about this Indiegogo campaign can be found at http://bit.ly/1dJ2xdc



About Marwan Dalal

