Focusky, Leading Video Slideshow Maker, Releases Host of Case Studies on Making Amazing Effective Presentations

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2015 --Hong Kong based Software Company Focusky has released a host of case studies designed to provide presenters with inspiration and examples of effective presentations. The case studies are designed to be a tool for business, education, and community sector presenters to allow them to understand what makes presentations most effective.



"One of the problems many people have with presentations, is they do not understand how to make their presentations effective. Sure they have slides, but by the end of their presentation everyone in the room is struggling to stay awake. The reality is, when you use a tool like the Focusky free video slideshow maker, as a presenter you gain the ability to do new things with your presentation. For example integrate audio, video, and other rich media that keeps your audience engaged and focused." Stated Mattie Lee, a Designer and spokesperson for Focusky.



Focusky software is provided on a freemium basis, where all of the standard tools businesses and presenters need are provided for free. The free video slideshow maker is designed to provide business with the tools to produce free presentations hosted in the cloud or locally on their apple or windows computer. Focusky released these case studies to provide inspiration, and help presenters to make stronger more engaging presentations.



Based in Hong Kong Focusky is a leader in freemium software, with a talented team of developers and designers. The company's client roster includes over 50,000 corporations including members of the Fortune 500. The flagship Focusky online presentation software is designed to provide businesses and educational institutors with the tools to make effective, engaging, presentations.



