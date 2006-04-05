BMC Capital Provides $2M for Purchase of Johnny Carino’s Restaurant Building

Avondale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2006 -- BMC Capital announced that it provided $1,950,000 in mortgage financing for the purchase of the building housing the Italian restaurant Johnny Carino’s located at 1733 North Dysart Road in Avondale, Arizona, a suburb west of Phoenix. The building was located on a 1.5 acre lot and is 6,800 sq. feet. BMC Capital is one of the leading providers of financing for the single tenant restaurant sector.



Geoffrey D. Harris, Vice President with BMC Capital, coordinated the financing for the purchaser of the property. ZEC Realty Inc. represented the buyer on this transaction, and Marcus and Millichap represented the seller.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Geoffrey D. Harris

Vice President

4514 Cole Ave, Suite 750

Dallas, TX 75205



(214)520-7843

gharris@bmccapital.com



Or visit http://www.bmccapital.com



