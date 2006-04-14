BMC Capital Provides $1.9M in Financing for the Acquisition of Belfort Park Apts. in Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2006 -- BMC Capital announced today that it provided $1,892,000 in mortgage financing for the purchase of the 64 unit Belfort Park Apartments located at 4135 West Belfort Street in Houston, TX. BMC Capital arranged the acquisition loan with an 84% Loan-to-Value and a fixed interest rate of less than 6%. BMC Capital is one of the leading originators of multi-family loans in Texas and funds more than one hundred loans in the state annually.



Keith Van Arsdale, Director with BMC Capital, coordinated the financing for JMAC Holdings, LLC, the purchaser of the property.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



