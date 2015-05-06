DNA Nutrition Center Launches Its Online Store at www.DNANC.com

Randolph, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2015 --Today Health Matters Group LLC dba DNA Nutrition Center, a nutritional supplements and skin care company, opens its online store at http://www.DNANC.com. Under a license agreement with Optigenex Inc., DNA Nutrition Center utilizes Optigenex's patented ac-11® DNA repair technology in proprietary formula products sold and distributed on the Internet and through wholesale distributors in the USA and in other consumer capitals worldwide.



Tony Worth, President of DNA Nutrition Center, said, "ac-11® and Natural DNA Repair open a world of possibilities for health conscious consumers everywhere. This is an exciting time for our customers to be able to take better control of their health through natural means. It's been an ongoing vision of mine to introduce quality, innovative products like ours with ac-11®. ac-11® is backed by over 17 years of research with proven results." Dan Zwiren, President of Optigenex, added, "DNA Nutrition Center understands our ac-11® technology and is committed to consumer education. This dovetails with our own commitment to informing consumers about the vital role of DNA repair in good health and creating an enhanced awareness of clinically proven benefits of all natural ac-11® in this process."



DNA Nutrition Center's initial rollout features four products designed to help people look and feel better:

- ac-11® Caps - Beyond Antioxidants® containing all natural, patented and water soluble ac-11®, a standardized extract of the rainforest botanical Uncaria tomentosa designed to promote cellular health, energy and total body wellness. †

- DNA Life Caps™ powered by ac-11® to assist in neutralizing free radicals that cause cellular damage, as well as excessive inflammation in the joints and tissue, and to support natural DNA repair. †

- Hempeatein Pro™ with ac-11®, a proprietary formula to support lean muscle growth and fast recovery from regular workouts. †

- ac-11® Advanced Skin Repair Serum, created to repair sun and age-damaged skin and formulated with ingredients proven to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, crow's feet, age spots and skin discoloration. †



About DNA Nutrition Center

DNA Nutrition Center is a nutritional supplement and skin care company based in Randolph, NJ. To learn more, interested consumers are invited to visit the company's online store, www.DNANC.com featuring ac-11®-based products backed by 17 years of research and designed to help you look and feel better.



† This statement has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.