Warning: Take Extra Care of Your Dental Implants

Forest Hills, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2015 --Of the 30 million Americans missing teeth in one or both jaws, the number of patients turning to dental implants continues to increase. According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, 3+ million currently have implants, and that number is growing by 500,000 per year. The dental implant procedure success rate and preserved smile outcome continue to make this a popular treatment choice for those missing key teeth.



However, with the rise in implants comes the growth in cases of peri-implantitis. Not unlike gum disease around natural teeth, peri-implantitis disease affects the gums and tissues around dental implants. Whether the cause be less than perfect oral hygiene habits or a fear to clean extensively around the implant itself, action must be taken as soon as any odd symptoms are noticed so that damage to the gums, damage to the bone, gum recession, loss of bone or potential loss of the implant itself does not occur.



Dr. Krishnan states, "We've been noticing an increase of incoming dental implant patients with gum disease symptoms such as inflammation and bleeding. Unfortunately, many people choose to wait instead of addressing the problem early, leading to more severe gum disease consequences and often the loss of the dental implant itself." As soon as any symptoms are noticed, seeing an experienced Periodontist is crucial to the outcome. Gum disease has been linked to several very serious health conditions including heart disease, stroke as well as cancer.



Dr. Krishnan's new patients are drawn to her cutting edge option for taking care of their peri-implantitis. In her Forest Hills, New York office location, she offers the LAPIP® method utilizing the PerioLase® MVP-7™ laser. This LAPIP® laser treatment protocol allows Dr. Krishnan to vaporize only the diseased gum cells allowing healthy cells to remain intact. Her patients love that there are no cuts, stitches and very little bleeding. A free laser treatment consultation is offered to discuss this cutting edge option, and Saturday appointments are available.



About Dr. Krishnan

Dr. Prabha Krishnan has practiced in the Queens, NY area for over 20 years. She completed her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from New York University College of Dentistry, with a post-graduate specialization in Periodontics. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology, an Alumnus of ADA Institute for Diversity in Leadership, and a Fellow of the American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy. Her office may be reached at 718-878-4878 or online at http://www.yourgumspecialist.com.