IP Partner Enhances Licensing Capability with Addition of David A. Sacks

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/7/2006 -- IP Partner LLC, a consulting firm specializing in intellectual asset management, welcomes Mr. David A. Sacks of Scottsdale, Arizona to the company as Vice President, Licensing. Mr. Sacks was most recently with LTS Lohmann Therapy Systems as Director of Business Development.



“We are very pleased about Dave joining IP Partner. He has the combination of intellectual property licensing skills, technical knowledge, and industrial background that is perfectly suited to our service and our clients’ needs,” said Dr. Eve Y. Zhou, Founder and President of IP Partner. “Coming from the pharmaceutical industry where IP is pivotal to companies’ livelihood, Dave sees that these companies can greatly benefit from the intelligence and insights offered by IP Partner’s patent research and technology landscape mapping. This in turn, empowers businesses to achieve better success in striking revenue generating licensing, partnering and M&A deals.”



Mr. Sacks works with companies who are monetizing their IP or acquiring patent portfolio pertinent to internal R&D and growth strategy. His experience spans over 30 years in a variety of pharmaceutical areas, including big pharma, generic and specialty pharma, and drug delivery. He spearheaded LTS’ drug delivery licensing program in North America, built a hospital and specialty product line through licensing for Schein Pharmaceutical and founded Pharma Technologies LLC, a consulting firm specializing in business development and licensing. He also held research and development positions at Wyeth Laboratories and A.H. Robins/Elkins-Sinn.



Mr. Sacks holds a masters degree in Chemistry from Boston University and a MBA from Temple University. He is an active member of the Licensing Executives Society.



About IP Partner

IP Partner LLC is a consulting firm specializing in the creation, strategy, utilization, and monetization of intellectual assets. It is the creator of IP-Savvy(SM) and IP-Invent(SM) series of proprietary tools for patent analysis, mapping and IP value extraction. IP Partner’s clients include companies and law firms involved in pharmaceutical, healthcare, biotechnology, medical device, materials, energy, data storage, software, and telecommunications industries.



