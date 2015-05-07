I Want a BBC: Big Black Cable Launches for Crowd-Funding on Indiegogo

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2015 --Are you lacking length, width, and performance in your daily charging routine? Have you dreamed of having a big, black, and sleek iPhone cable to satisfy all your daily charging needs? Are you tired of the cheap, generic, and fake iPhone charging accessories?



Comma Chargers is pleased to introduce BBC: Big Black Cable exclusively for crowd-funding to the Indiegogo audience.



BBC features the following: 100% Apple Certified MFi (chemistry of champions) 10ft cable with high quality coiling (long ongoing enhancement) Black braiding for added superiority and reduce cable tears and tangling (Boost thickness) Machined black steel tips (sleek for heightened arousal)



The BBC project needs to raise $1,800 to become successfully funded. The early bird pledge of $19 includes one BBC: Big Black Cable. Several other funding categories exist. Funding closes on June 4th and the project will only be created if the funding goal is reached.



For further information regarding the project please contact Brett at admin@commachargers.com



The funding project can be visited directly at:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/bbc-big-black-cable-10ft-braided-mfi-charger/x/10117090