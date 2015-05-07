Focusky Gives Mac Presentation Software Away for Totally Free

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2015 --As one of the leading online presentation development and sharing tool Focusky is now offering free presentation software for MAC. MAC owners can now download the desktop software for this cutting edge tool and avail a free account by registering on the website for no cost.



The free account provides features to meet the basic presentation designing requirements of MAC users. CEO and Spokesperson of Focusky Jason Chen commented "I believe that our cutting edge software provides anyone interested in creating interactive and engaging presentations the right set of features and tools to do so."



He further added that "It provides users with the ability to develop SEO optimized presentations and share them instantly on YouTube and other social media platforms. What that essentially means is that presentations can be SEO optimized and instantly shared for better search ability on search engines."



The company plans to utilize the giving away of this free presentation software for MAC as an opportunity to introduce key features of Focusky to end users, and promote this dynamic software in front of new possible clients.



About Focusky

Focusky is an online presentation development and sharing tool offering an amazing visual experience for users. It has helped over 50,000 companies including brands like Dell, Abbott, Nike, Xerox, Pfizer, Pepsico etc. in creating engaging professional presentations.



Focuskys versatile downloadable software that is available both for MAC and Windows allows users to create presentations by incorporating amazing features like zoom & pan effect, integration of rich media links and easy publishing to YouTube and other social web platforms.



Focusky also offers an unlimited stock of pre-designed templates and themes; an option to import from Microsoft power point is also available if users want to utilize standard presentation templates. Additionally the software facilitates creation of easy workflows, mesmerizing transitions, animations, free cloud hosting and much more.