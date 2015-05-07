Global Critical Care Therapeutics Market Will Be CAGR of 7.5% 2020: Radiant Insights, Inc

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2015 --Summary



GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research: "Critical Care Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2020 - New and Late-Stage Four-Factor PCCs and Recombinant Products to Drive Market", which provides in-depth analysis of the critical care market in the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and Canada. The report provides an estimation of market size for 2013, along with market forecasts to 2020. It covers critical care indications that are being treated using the five major plasma-derived products of albumin, anti-thrombin concentrates, factor XIII concentrates, fibrinogen concentrates, and prothrombin complex concentrates.



The total value of the critical care market in the major developed markets was estimated at $1.8 billion in 2013 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% to $2.5 billion in 2019. This growth is attributed to the recent approval of new factor concentrates in the US that are expected to witness increasing uptake in the forecast period. Factor concentrates are increasingly preferred due to their lower infection risks over older alternatives such as FFP and cryoprecipitate in critical care settings.



The US accounts for the largest share (41%) of the global critical care market and is expected to post high growth at a CAGR of 7.5% until 2020. KCentra, the first four-factor PCC in the US, and Tretten, the first recombinant FXIII concentrate, were approved in 2013 and are expected to witness good uptake in the forecast period. Two additional factor concentrates approved in the US in 2009 - RiaStap (human fibrinogen concentrate) and ATryn (recombinant AT concentrate) - are also expected to increase their uptake, which will contribute to market growth. With no new significant launches in the forecast period, the European market is estimated to witness much slower growth, with the UK at a CAGR of 3.0%, France at 2.5%, Germany and Spain both at 2.3%, and Italy at 2.0%



Scope



The report analyzes treatment usage patterns, market characterization, pipeline analysis and key licensing and co-development deals in critical care in the eight major developed markets of the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and Canada.The report includes -



- A brief introduction to the five major plasma-derived products in critical care and the indications that they are being used to treat, as well as disease overview, epidemiology, other treatment options, and treatment patterns



- Analysis of major marketed products in critical care, covering product performance in terms of the safety and efficacy of recent approvals



- A review of the critical care pipeline, including individual analysis of promising late-stage pipeline drugs that are most likely to enter the market during the forecast period



- Multi-scenario forecasts of the critical care market over the 2013-2020 period in the eight major developed markets



- Key drivers and restraints that have had and are expected to have a significant impact on the market



- An overview of major licensing and co-development agreements that could affect growth trends



