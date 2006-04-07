1-800-Gourmet.com Redesigned Its Online Store for Gourmet Foods and Gifts

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/7/2006 -- 1-800-Gourmet.com, an online gourmet and specialty food retailer, has redesigned its website to give online consumers more of a “typical” shopping experience, all without the hassle of leaving their homes. 1-800-Gourmet.com lets customers browse over 2000 distinct specialty gourmet foods, beverages, rare cooking ingredients and hard-to-find gourmet items.



Geared toward home chefs, food enthusiasts, and food-service professionals, 1-800-Gourmet.com offers many exclusive items that are impossible to get at your local market. Quality products like Somerdale English cheeses, Ohio City Pasta, Grown Up Soda and Chinablue’s Asian-inspired sauces are now within the reach of anybody with Internet access.



The 1-800-Gourmet.com website been improved and upgraded by 1-800-Gourmet.com’s team of e-commerce professionals with a focus on the total shopping experience. “Our goal is to perfect our customers’ gourmet shopping experience,” said Jonathan Fields, the company’s chief technologist. The technology team at 1-800-Gourmet.com has optimized the site’s layout and check-out process, to make research, selection and checkout a breeze.



The site educates customers about shipping food products and provides articles on hot food trends. 1-800-Gourmet.com also has an informative newsletter that includes recipes, new products and specials. Currently, all 1-800-Gourmet.com retail orders over $100.00 receive free shipping, which is a great option at a time when shipping perishable items can be expensive.



1-800-Gourmet.com was formed by a group of specialty food industry veterans that envisioned an online marketplace with the charm and appeal of a specialty gourmet market, but with ten times the selection. Tracy Ruckel, 1-800-Gourmet.com’s Sales Director, has spoken to many “foodies” all over the United States that have countless stories of traveling hours away from their homes to purchase their favorite gourmet and specialty foods. “Our customers are so excited to find their favorite gourmet treats and have them delivered to their homes”. Presently, 1-800-Gourmet.com has everything from olives from Greece, fruit purees from Australia, seasonal European truffles, New York’s Fizzy Lizzy sparkling juices, Colorado’s Chocolove chocolate bars and is the exclusive distributor of Ohio City’s famous Ohio City fresh pasta.



