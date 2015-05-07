Gartner Names 3esi a 2015 "Cool Vendor" in Oil and Gas

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2015 --3esi http://www.3esi.com, a leading provider of upstream oil and gas planning solutions, today announced it has been included in the list of "Cool Vendors" in the "Cool Vendors in Oil and Gas, 2015" report by Gartner, Inc. published April 21, 2015.



"For 3esi, we believe our inclusion in the Cool Vendor report by Gartner is another independent confirmation that we are helping decision makers across the Exploration and Production sector with innovative and impactful solutions to develop and deliver on plans that maximize value for their shareholders," said Wayne Sim, CEO and co-founder of 3esi. "Now more than ever, our customers require solutions that will bridge the growing gap between planning and execution. Our company is 100% focused on the growing Integrated Business Planning and Operations market for Upstream Oil and Gas. We offer industry-leading solutions for portfolio management and optimization, long term planning, budgeting, capital management, economic evaluation, field development, activity scheduling, and resource planning. Our solutions are completely integrated, and designed to deliver maximum value for all stakeholders."



Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, 3esi's continued success has led to rapid global expansion, with the opening of offices in the Houston, London, Bogota, Melbourne, Auckland, and Dubai. 3esi software solutions, including their flagship planning product esi.manage, have been deployed in over 80 installations worldwide.



For more information about 3esi, or to arrange a short demonstration of their solutions, visit their website at http://www.3esi.com/contact-us/



Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About 3esi

3esi is an international E&P software and services company committed to serving the Oil and Gas industry through innovative Integrated Business Planning and Operations Solutions.



For more information, please visit http://3esi.com/contact-us/