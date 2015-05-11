Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2015 --Fourstar Connections, a solutions-based contract manufacturing company, joined hands with the Treasures of the Community, an ecumenical auction committee, to raise funds for three worthy charitable organizations: Interfaith Hospitality Network (IHN), La Romano Mission, and First Church in Sterling, at its 9th Gala Event and Auction to be held on Saturday, May 16 at 5 p.m., at the Sterling National Country Club, Sterling, MA. IHN is a faith-based program supported by volunteers from churches and synagogues that provides housing for families in the Worcester area who find themselves temporarily without a home.



Fourstar's Social Give-Back Committee is dedicated to identifying, connecting, and supporting community-specific needs. The committee found IHN's program to be a great fit with Fourstar Connections' mission of being an involved, positive force within the community. As a major sponsor of the event and auction, Fourstar Connections makes its presence felt by donating employees' time, money, and auction items through direct solicitation from its business associates. Some of the donated items include a Snapper LT300 heavy-duty lawn tractor, Amazon gift card, Lowe's gift card, and a Sahara restaurant gift certificate, among others.



Philip Holman, President of Fourstar Connections, is one of the founding members of the auction committee and currently is the chair of the auction committee. He said, "Fourstar Connections is built on two priniciples: to find a better way to manufacture with and for our colleagues and to serve the community for the greater good. We promote work-life balance, and for many of us at Fourstar, our involvement and contribution to charitable causes is a positive and rewarding extension of that. Through the efforts of our Social Give-Back Committee, we get to combine our collective resources and create a greater contribution to the charities we endeavor to support. We are always happy to hear from people in the community at large in regards to any donation they want to offer—whether monetary or in service."



For more information on Fourstar Connections, visit www.fourstarconnections.com, or download the Fourstar Connections and Columbia Tech case study to see how Fourstar Connections helped in bringing its product to market on time,and on budget :http://hubs.ly/y0N0HH0



About Fourstar Connections

Fourstar Connections, Inc. is an established company with an entrepreneurial spirit—having more than 25 years of experience, and offering a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to tackle a wide range of manufacturing needs. Fourstar Connections partners with leading companies to problem solve, innovate, and find better ways for new product introduction (NPI), and create design for manufacturing (DFM) initiatives. Their project management, manufacturing expertise, exceptional customer support, and advanced IT systems enable them to provide a comprehensive range of products and solutions—from cable assemblies to complex box build solutions—and quickly ramp up to meet target dates and volume requirements.



Custom built or customer specified, their flexible and scalable manufacturing services can be tailored to meet production needs—from high-mix, low-volume, to low-cost regions. Through Fourstar's strategic value-added reseller (VAR) relationships, they deliver functionality and value across the supply chain to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance quality. Their 28,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located in Hudson, MA, with affiliate manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China.



