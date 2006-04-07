Oldest Law Search Company In Ireland First To Launch Customer Loyalty Program

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/7/2006 -- In an innovative move, BRENNANS LAW SEARCHERS LTD is set to transform the Law Search industry by launching the first Customer Rewards program branded “Search Rewards” in Dublin, Ireland.



Brennans Law Searchers is the oldest law search company in Ireland, founded in 1881 by Charles Brennan, it is one of the leading law search companies in Ireland. JOHN BRENNAN, Co-Managing Director, says, “Our Great Grandfather Charles Brennan built the company on a solid but simple principal – ‘the customer comes first’. This message was continued through the next three generations and comes to life in the company vision today, ‘Whatever Suits You, Suits Us, Please Give Us A Call.’”



John continues, “Being aware of the global drive towards Internet-based access to legal and company related information and services, we realised we needed to invest in our online service offerings. A year ago, we automated our in-house services and this set the stage for our Customer Loyalty Program. We invested a tremendous amount of time and energy into this concept and are very pleased with the results. We hope our customers will be as excited as we are.”



NIALL BRENNAN, Co-Managing Director, agrees and said, “We explored many options and arrived at the conclusion that an Internet-based Customer Loyalty Program, would be an innovative way to say thank you to our customers. We are very enthusiastic about this launch, as we are the first in the industry to consider saying thank-you with a loyalty program. The online services integrate with our off-line customer assistance, so a friendly voice is only a click away!”



Niall adds, “We provide company, property, mapping and general registry searches throughout Ireland. Ironically, customers contact Brennans Law Searchers from as far away as the States and Australia specifically for company and genealogy searches, so we had to place a message on our website ‘local time is Greenwich Mean Time’, to ensure customers contacted us during normal business hours!”



Brennans Law Searchers partnered with FocalPoint, a web marketing and development agency to design and develop the Customer Loyalty Program. TRACY ROHAN, Managing Director states, “We work with companies in a strategic capacity to leverage the Internet with the objective of developing a strong and effective online web presence. The Internet is no longer an optional marketing channel. Today, customers presume you are online and they have high expectations! Bottom line, your website needs to be integrated into your overall marketing strategy to grow brand equity, expand visibility, and increase sales.



The Search Rewards program developed for Brennans Law Searchers is a leading edge web-based technology solution called PointsPro. With this platform, customers can access their own secure private Search Rewards account where they can update their contact details, view their Points awarded, and search for Rewards with a few clicks of a mouse – all in real time. Sign up can be completed in 10 seconds flat. More importantly, the status of a Reward can be viewed from within the Search Rewards account so customers will know when the goodies are due to arrive! Meanwhile, Brennans Law Searchers customer support team are just a telephone call or a support ticket away and are happy to assist with any enquiries.



More details of campaign developments will be announced in the near future.”



