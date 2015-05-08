Kickstarter Campaign Started for Impish Lee, a Lingerie Brand Like None Other

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2015 --Impish Lee, a sister-owned, NY-made, customizable lingerie brand, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of impishlee.com, enabling users to design their own lingerie and loungewear, have it made-to-order to their specifications and size, and shipped within 2-3 weeks worldwide. To help fund and promote the web launch, Impish Lee has begun a month long Kickstarter Campaign to raise $10,000, a goal that needs to be met by May 27th.



Founded on Etsy, Impish Lee will pivot into mass customization with an easy-to-use design tool that enables customer visualization of the end product. With 25 unique lingerie and loungewear designs, and over 50 assorted fabrics, Impish Lee provides roughly 27 trillion possibilities available in an ever-increasing range of sizes starting with sizes 0-20 and bra sizes 30A-40DDD. The company offers a one-of-a-kind product for half the cost as each item will sell for under $200. With attention to high-end design and superior comfort, Impish Lee will appeal to the contemporary woman interested in her own individuality and driven by her unique aesthetic.



"We believe that since our customers know themselves better than we do, it is imperative to include them in the design process," said Noelle Lee Ventresca, founder of Impish Lee. "By having a flexible and customizable platform, we can produce pieces that not only reflect individual styles and tastes, but fit perfectly too."



The initial collection focuses on intimate apparel for women including a range of bra designs, from soft bralettes to full coverage underwire bras, as well as underwear and loungewear including tops, slips, robes, a jumper, romper, playsuit, tap short, and lounge pant. All designs utilize soft stretch fabrics including stretch velvet, burnout velvet, mesh, and lace, as well as an ever-changing collection of specialty fabrics and prints.



Impish Lee is focused on maintaining a positive social impact by keeping the manufacturing of all product in the U.S., cutting down on waste and excess, and giving back to the local community. By selling returned orders on a separate, secondary site, Impish Lee has partnered with the Robin Hood Foundation -- working to eradicate poverty in NYC -- and will donate 100% of the profits of those sales.



Founded in 2013, Impish Lee brings a new and entirely fresh twist on intimates by promoting an empowered woman who knows how she wants to look and feel, and is ready to be a part of the creation of her own wears.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1GYFKX9



The official website of Impish Lee is http://impishlee.com/



About Impish Lee

Impish Lee will allow users to design their undergarments just the way they want. Impish Lee will be an exceptional lingerie brand because they will put their customers in complete control of their undergarments. Their website will have an online design tool that can be used to create the perfect underpinnings.