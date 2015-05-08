OctaFX – The Best Global STP Broker 2015 – Adds Two More Awards to Its Collection

Kingstown, VC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2015 --OctaFX has been given two awards by Forex Report this year. The judging panel of Forex Report distinguished the company and awarded OctaFX in the Best Global STP Broker 2015 and Outstanding contribution to the FX Industry nominations.



The company's expansions and global orientation allowed OctaFX to receive Best Global STP Broker. The company's traders locate in different parts of the world, and the number of newcomers from different countries continues to grow.



According to Forex Report, OctaFX leads the social trading revolution. This high praise helped OctaFX to receive the award in Outstanding contribution to the FX Industry.The company scored highly for education services that allow the traders to interact and learn faster from each other. The tools and innovative approach in providing service to the customers were the key to the company`s recognition.



OctaFX prides itself on the individual approach to the customers and high speed development. The company provides delay-free customer service and multi-lingual web-site to maintain personal assistance and service to its clients.



About Forex Report

Forex Report provides continuous information feeds about forex market for retail and institutional traders. Forex Report dedicate a research team to assess brokers, traders and the latest technologies. Based on criteria and recommendations, the judging panel awards the outstanding companies for their achievements and contributions.