Apex, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2015 --Blue Gas Marine, Inc. announced John Roberts, a marine industry professional, as the Director of Sales and member of the Executive Team. Roberts joins the team from Wilmington, North Carolina. He brings over 15 years of marine industry experience to Blue Gas Marine,Inc..



Roberts will focus his talents on growing the Blue Gas Marine authorized dealership network nationally and internationally. He will work closely with dealers and customers to ensure they understand all the benefits of the Blue Gas Marine Natural Gas fuel system. Roberts has worked for Rampage Yachts, Marine Max and other marine entities where he has been involved with every stage of boating from manufacturer through delivery to the customer.



"We are excited to have John join the team. His depth of understanding of the marine industry helps Blue Gas Marine grow and immediately connect with the key decision makers in our target markets. He will be a terrific addition to our management team with his extensive industry knowledge and insight. We are happy to attract such talent to the company." said Miguel Guerreiro, President & CEO Blue Gas Marine, Inc.



John Roberts, Director of Sales said, "This opportunity allows me to get back to my passion of working around boats and being an integral part of the marine industry. Blue Gas Marine is the alternative fuel leader in the marine industry and I am happy to be a part of such a dynamic company that is making a real difference in the industry. The expected growth is phenomenal and I look forward to growing and expanding the company."



Roberts has hit the ground running, joining up with Guerreiro on the East Coast Boat Tour currently on the circuit in Florida. The tour will be visiting Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Tampa in the next two weeks. Follow the tour on the Company's Facebook page and for inquires you can email John at Sales@BlueGasMarine.com.



About Blue Gas Marine

Blue Gas Marine was announced as a 2015 Top Product Award Winner by Boating Industry for its Blue Gas Marine, Natural Gas Hybrid Fuel System technology, the first of its kind in the marine industry. This technology is not only revolutionary it is a market creator and disruptive innovation in the marine industry. Blue Gas Marine, Inc. is the first in the nation to offer bi-fuel technology for boats to run on traditional fuel and also on natural gas, separately or together as a hybrid system. This natural gas technology is a new product category on its own, as there are no other products on the market providing this flexibility for customers. The system solves the core/essential problem for boaters—high cost of fuel and maintenance and greatly reduces pollution making it a much cleaner option.