Los Angeles College of Music Offers New Intensive "Weekend Xperience" Workshops for Serious Musicians

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2015 --Participants Get Hands-On Access from Top Industry Leaders and Talent Associated with Norah Jones, Godsmack, The Ataris, Paramore, Flo Rida, Britney Spears, Melissa Etheridge, Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Miley Cyrus, Sara Bareilles, Warner Bros. Records, Warner/Chappell and More…



Los Angeles College of Music (LACM) announces the first ever offering of "Weekend Xperience 2015," new workshops beginning in June designed for the professional development of serious musicians. LACM's "Weekend Xperience" programs are designed to offer music industry professionals, independent artists and music enthusiasts an opportunity to develop skills and enrich their knowledge with intensive workshops in a variety of relevant subjects. "Weekend Xperience 2015" will offer three sessions with four program options, which will cover Songwriting, Music Production, Composing for Film & Television and Artist Development. Each weekend workshop runs Friday – Sunday and is structured to accommodate those with busy schedules.



Workshops are led by a faculty that includes LACM faculty and staff as well as working professionals from major record labels, professional artist development agencies, recording studios, publishing and licensing companies, and more. Each workshop has a pre-scheduled structure of events, but the itinerary allows for "open counseling" sessions where participants can book additional time with faculty members to discuss their existing projects, review material, or receive career advice on topics including artist branding, marketing, tour strategy and more.



LACM's Weekend Xperience programs include a choice of Songwriting or Music Production (Weekend 1: June 12-14), Composing for Film and TV (Weekend 2: August 14-16), and Artist Development (Weekend 3: November 6-8). Costs for each "Weekend Xperience" program are $495 per weekend. Each session can be taken individually or a multi-session discount is available.



LACM was recently named one of "The 20 Best Music Conservatories in the U.S." by TheBestSchools.org. Of the contemporary music programs listed on the rankings, LACM ranks #1 on the West Coast.



For more information, go to http://www.lacm.edu/weekend-xperience/ , call 626-568-8850 or email admissions@lacm.edu. LACM's "Weekend Xperience 2015" will be held at the LACM campus, 300 South Fair Oaks Avenue, Pasadena, CA.



About Los Angeles College of Music

Los Angeles College of Music (LACM) prepares students to be leaders in today's competitive music industry and offers Bachelor, Associate and Diploma programs in music performance, production, composition, and music business. Located in the heart of the entertainment industry, the faculty is comprised of leading musical professionals with a passion for inspiring the next generation. A destination for education, the college offers a real world playing environment and unique learning opportunities for students and the community with major names in music. It sets itself apart from other prestigious music institutions with a quality curriculum that develops relevant skills and teaches career preparedness within a challenging, but supportive learning environment. (Formerly known as LAMA, The Los Angeles Music Academy).



For more information, call 626-568-8850 or e-mail info@lacm.edu. LACM is located at 300 S. Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105.



Follow LACM at http://www.facebook.com/LACMOfficial or on Twitter: @LACMOfficial. http://www.lacm.edu



