Avanti Travel Insurance Delighted by Rise in UK Airport Passengers

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2015 --Avanti, a leading provider of travel insurance in the UK for the over 50's and those with pre-existing medical conditions, is confident that the travel industry will enjoy a strong holiday season after recent figures show a rise in the number of UK airport passengers compared to past years.



After years of dropping numbers of passengers choosing to travel throughout the year, recent reports from the Civil Aviation Authority have shown that this figure has almost returned to its pre-recession peak. Last year, 238 million travellers flew in and out of domestic airports – a sizeable 4.4% rise in comparison with 2013's figures.



Laura Maddison, Head of Marketing at Avanti, says:



"News that the UK is beginning to see an increase in the number of people choosing to travel again is very reassuring.



"We are confident that these rising figures will not only strengthen the travel industry at home and abroad, but that the statistics will be reflected in the number of travel insurance policies being taken out with us here at Avanti. An increase in insurance sales is helped by the fact that more people than ever are able to apply for insurance, even if they suffer from pre-existing conditions that would invalidate many policies. By offering specialist insurance packages we're enabling more people than ever to see the world and carry on enjoying their lives to the full, safe in the knowledge that they're covered."



The Airports Commission, an independent governing body responsible for analysing the demands on the capacity of UK airports, is due to announce its recommendations as to whether Britain should extend its runway numbers at Heathrow or Gatwick within the next few weeks to coincide with the recent upturn in figures.



Travel insurance is a key purchase for holidaymakers. Those who are planning a trip away this summer are encouraged to consider the wide range of travel insurance packages available from Avanti. More information can be found on the company travel insurance for the elderly or the team can be contacted directly via phone, email or social media.



