GPI Prototype Announces Facility Expansion, Two New ISO Certifications, and the Addition of Three New Metal Additive Manufacturing Machines

Lake Bluff, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2015 --GPI Prototype, located in Lake Bluff, IL, recently announced the completion of a facility expansion to double office space, accommodating new staff brought in to handle the rapid growth experienced at GPI. In addition, existing warehouse space has been remodeled to accommodate six more direct metal machines.



Historically focused on building metal prototypes, GPI has been growing the portion of its business dedicated to additive manufacturing. In preparation for this strategic commitment, GPI added two key individuals to its production and engineering departments in 2014. The team was strengthened by the addition of a metallurgical engineer as well as a metals applications engineer. This engineering strength is spearheading R&D and production capabilities on all DMLM machines.



To further support the growth of its metal additive manufacturing services, GPI has been adding to its production capacity. In 2014, GPI acquired two new direct metal machines. These machines are dedicated to the production of aluminum parts. GPI is currently the only company offering production parts with AlSi12 aluminum on a ProX300. Growth continues for GPI, especially with the scheduled delivery of a new EOS M290 in June.



In response to increased opportunities from the aerospace and medical industries, GPI recently went through the rigor of certification for AS9100:2009RevC, ISO 13485:2003, ISO 9001:2008 and is a registered ITAR facility. These certifications provide GPI with the standardized processes used to create quality products and meet regulatory requirements. During the course of certifications, GPI created an Internal Management System, providing assurances in all manufacturing processes. Requirements include internal audits, recordkeeping, process procedures and monitoring, management reviews and corrective and preventative action plans.



In more recent news, GPI is making a change in upper management. Scott Galloway, Founder and President, will take on the new role of CEO. Adam Galloway, has been promoted from VP Sales and Marketing and has assumed the role as President of GPI. Adam joined the company in 2003 and has been an integral member of the management team at GPI for the past eight years. "It is exciting to be part of a company that is not afraid to take risks and realize when diversification is necessary to sustain strong growth. GPI started out specializing in prototypes. As we've continued to make giant steps forward, the production capabilities we offer today continue to allow GPI to reach higher levels within the AM industry," – Adam Galloway.



More information is available on GPI's services at their website: http://www.gpiprototype.com or by contacting a sales representative: sales@gpiprototype.com or calling: 847-615-8900.