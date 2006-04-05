FDM Software Showcases GIS Analyst at GIPSC In Nashville, TN

North Vancouver, BC, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/7/2006 -- FDM Software Ltd., North America’s leading developer of enterprise software for Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) information management, announces the launch of FDM GIS Analyst at the 1st Geospatial Integration for Public Safety Conference (GIPSC) from April 10-12, 2006 in Nashville, Tennessee.



GIS Analyst provides analytical tools for modeling, examining and interpreting spatial and nonspatial information, using ESRI’s ArcObjects 9.X. Providing powerful and flexible visual reports and graphics, GIS Analyst is designed to meet the needs of an agency’s every-day mapping user as well as the decision-makers. “Over the years, our clients have seen an increasing need to expedite their decision-making process,” says FDM President Ed Colin. “GIS Analyst provides comprehensive spatial reports and, when combined with database-generated reports, is an excellent tool in solidifying their business case for station planning and resource expansion.”



The intuitive, easy-to-use interface is geared to users without technical GIS expertise. User definable and redistributable map projects, seamless records extraction, InstantPrint and Page Layout options, plus easy data analysis Wizards are key features. Fully integrated with FDM’s Records Management System (RMS), which also receives data funneled from the FDM CAD system, means up-to-date information for complete data analysis. GIS Analyst also works with FDM Mobile RMS in the field.



At the GIPSC Trade Show: Stop by Booth 202 and visit FDM Software to learn more about GIS Analyst, and ask about our integrated CAD, Records Management, GIS Mapping & Analysis, and Mobile solutions.



About GIPSC

The first Geospatial Integration for Public Safety Conference (GIPSC) is co-sponsored by NENA and URISA, bringing together GIS professionals, addressing coordinators, 9-1-1 and emergency response specialists for networking and learning opportunities. The conference, featuring preconference workshops, informative learning sessions and trade show, will be held April 10-12, 2006 at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel, 611 Commerce Street, Nashville, TN. http://www.urisa.org/GIPSC/gipsc.htm



About FDM Software

FDM Software Ltd. is an innovative provider of enterprise software solutions to Fire and EMS agencies for information management. For 15 years, FDM has provided Computer-Aided Dispatch and Records Management solutions to more than 200 public safety agencies in North America. Based in North Vancouver, B.C., FDM also has offices in Washington, Utah and Ontario.



