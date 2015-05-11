Blushing Bundles Donating Hair Every Week to Locs of Love

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2015 --Hair company Blushing Bundles has launched a special initiative to make weekly donations of hair extensions to the charity, Locs of Love.



The beauty company, which is committed to making women and girls look and feel good with a wide range of hair extensions, wants to bring the same 'blushing' feeling to people who suffer with hair loss. The hair donations to Locs of Love began on May 4th and will continue with more donations each week while supplies last.



"We believe in giving back and SEARCHED long and hard to find an organization to donate to. We chose Locs of Love because we are all about making women blush. Our founder's mission being 'to make girls blush one bundle at a time', we felt we were destined to do so. These young women are our future and being able to make them blush, feel confident, and happy is something we feel strongly about," says Mika Kelly, Founder of Blushing Bundles.



Locs of Love was founded in 1997 by Mrs. Coffman who developed alopecia in her twenties. After her 4 year old daughter developed alopecia as well, she quit all other volunteer efforts and started Locs of love. Locs of Love now has recipients in all 50 states and Canada.



About Blushing Bundles

Blushing Bundles was founded in 2014 with a mission to make girls blush by providing great hair and greater service. Located in NYC at 244 5th Avenue, Blushing Bundles has consistently created a blushing experience by offering complimentary beauty consultations, providing a 24 hour text line, and educating women about the importance of hair care.