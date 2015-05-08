HR Virtuoso Launches #SummerAudition Blog Series

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2015 --HR Virtuoso Company announces its latest blog series entitled #SummerAudition. The Summer Audition blog series is intended to help small and medium size businesses get staffed for the busy summer vacation season.



HR Virtuoso Company founder Liz D'Aloia noted, "With the busy summer hiring season upon us, companies need to understand best practices for recruiting hourly employees, retaining, and engaging them."



The blog series begins with the importance of creating a staffing plan and recruiting strategy for hourly employees. Companies are reminded that although the busy summer season is almost upon us, many industries earn a significant portion of their annual revenue during the winter holiday season.



"Companies need to test their recruiting strategy now to see if it's viable throughout the summer and into the fall hiring season." D'Aloia remarked. "It's also important for companies to realize that it's perfectly OK to make changes to their strategy as needed. We're at full employment in the US, so employers need to continuously experiment with different recruiting methods and technologies."



About #SummerAudition

The blog series will include articles about how to give part-time employees a summer audition, how to summer audition interns, and ways to summer audition digital recruitment advertising. The series is supported by #SummerAudition tips that are easily searchable on Twitter and other social media forums.