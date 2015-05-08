New Holistic Organizational Assessment Model

Topeka, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2015 --The American Holistic Nurses Association will be hosting a presentation titled "Nursing the Organization: A Collaborative Partnership for Energetically Shifting Organizations form Illness to HEALTH" on Saturday, June 13, 2015 from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm in Branson, Missouri at its 35th annual conference. This presentation will focus on a new holistic organizational process assessment model that can be used to transform current healthcare systems into healing systems. Viewing the organization as a dynamic system exhibiting "symptoms", holistic nurses can utilize self as a leadership tool combined with energy and consciousness CAM approaches, to nurse the organization and be the change they wish to see in the world.



Jalma Marcus, MS, RN, BS, HNP-BC, CBP, CLE, AT, earned both her Bachelors and Master of Science degrees from Boston University School of Nursing. She holds certificates in Outcomes Management, Accunect, BodyTalk, Access Trainer, Accunect Self-care Instructor, Life Style Educator, and is a Board Certified Holistic Nurse. Jalma holds faculty positions at both Boston College and Villanova University and has leadership and nursing clinical experience in Medical/surgical nursing, Trauma and Psychiatry. She currently utilizes her intensive knowledge in Chaos and Systems theory, energy and shamanic healing to provide holistic alignment for healthcare, corporate and nonprofit organizations utilizing the proprietary NOAP- Nursing the Organization Alignment Tool. Jalma has an individual private practice and is Adjunct Faculty in Holistic Nursing at Immaculata University.



This presentation is a half day Saturday, June 13th, pre-conference workshop offered for 3.5 contact nursing education hours at a price of $140.00. It will be held at the Chateau on the Lake Resort Spa and Convention Center in Branson. To learn more about attending this presentation and other sessions, please visit our website at http://www.ahna.org/register. AHNA's Education Provider Committee is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Credentialing Center's COA. Provider Approves by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider #10442.



About AHNA

At its founding in 1981, the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) adopted as its primary mission the advancement of holistic healthcare by increasing awareness and promoting education as well as personal community-building among nurses, other healthcare professionals and the public. This non-profit professional membership organization is becoming the definitive voice for holistic nursing for registered nurses and other holistic healthcare professionals around the world. Holistic nursing focuses on integrating traditional, complementary and alternative treatment opportunities to improve the physical, mental, emotional and relational health of the whole person.



AHNA delivers valuable resources, improves educational tools, and offers superior networking opportunities to a vibrant and expanding universe of healthcare professionals. AHNA currently services almost 4,500 members through 143 local chapters/networks in the U.S. and abroad.



Holistic nursing is recognized by the American Nurses Association as an official nursing specialty with both a defined scope and standards of practice.



