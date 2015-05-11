Colonoscopy in Los Angeles by Top Rated Gastroenterologist

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2015 --As a leading Colonoscopy Specialist in Los Angeles, Dr. Peyton Berookim offers colonoscopy examinations that are considered extremely effective in diagnosing, preventing, and treating colorectal cancer and other types of medical disorders associated with the gastrointestinal tract. The medical community strongly recommends that all people over the age of 50 undergo a regular colonoscopy examination at least once every ten years. Current medical statistics suggest that African Americans are at a much higher risk of contracting this form of cancer and should therefore begin the screening process at the age of 45.



When patients first hear about the recommendation to undergo a standard colonoscopy, many understandably have a great many questions regarding the procedure. As a highly regarded GI Doctor Los Angeles Specialist, Dr. Berookim and his friendly staff take great strides to educate and prepare each patient in advance. The examination involves the use of a mild sedative, so all of Dr. Berookim's patients are required to be accompanied by a friend or family member on the day of the approximately 30-minute procedure. Recovery time is minimal, lasting only 30 to 60 minutes after the exam is complete.



As a leading Colonoscopy Procedure Los Angeles Specialist, Dr. Berookim often consults on a variety of patient cases. Some common signs and symptoms that a colonoscopy may be required include sudden or dramatic fluctuations in weight, an unanticipated diagnosis of anemia, or the onset of chronic fatigue, diarrhea, or constipation. In many cases, non-cancerous polyps or growths may be the cause of the medical disorder. A colonoscopy helps to identify these conditions that might potentially lead to colon cancer if left untreated.



Dr. Peyton P. Berookim is a board-certified gastroenterologist and Internist based in Beverly Hills offering a range of treatment options. Information on the available specialist colonoscopy procedures offered by Dr. Berookim can be found on his website or by contacting his team directly on (310) 271-1122. His primary office is located at 150 North Robertson Blvd, Suite 204, Beverly Hills, CA 90211.