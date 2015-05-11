Focusky Added Advanced PowerPoint to Video Converter to Premium Versions

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2015 --Jason Chen the president of Focusky is pleased to announce the release of Focusky's newly completed free PowerPoint to video converter. Since the first launch of the capability in the beginning of 2015, Focusky's dedicated and passionate Software Engineers have now improved it and, as a result, it is far more sophisticated than its earlier counterpart. These improvements have ensured that all video presentations are of a high quality with smooth and realistic movements. Like before, the PowerPoint to Video Converter can be used on Windows and Mac.



The newly improved video converter by Focusky is innovative for a number of reasons. Firstly, its high quality and realistic video is surprising for its ease of use and this will allow anyone to effortlessly create an incredible presentation in just minutes. It also offers the presenter extra ways to share all presentations to video websites. Best of all, no extra readers are required to enable audiences to watch the video presentations.



Focusky offers over 100 original templates to help give each presentation a truly unique and tailored appearance. This means that the days of having to watch boring PowerPoint Presentations are over. Now, when using the package from Focusky every presentation can be bought to life in a dynamic and fascinating way with cutting edge Zoom and Pan effects which create a truly attention grabbing animated video.



Focusky offers a wide range of packages; Free, Standard, Professional and Enterprise. Although the Packages may vary in what they offer, they all offer the same excellent value for money. All of the packages allow the presenter to cloud store their presentations, allow presentations to be presented online and enable the sharing of presentations on social networking sites. All presentations can be saved as HTML, which means that they can run on them on various platforms with no hassle involved



The Enterprise Package, which is priced at a $299, offers unlimited cloud storage and unlimited uploads. It allows up to ten people to have access to any of the created presentations and offers a cutting edge animation editor. Presentations are publishable in ZIP, EXE and APP formats. They are also able to be imported from Google Drive and Dropbox for even better ease of use.



For more details, check out Focusky website at http://focusky.com/