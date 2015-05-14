Langenfeld, Nordrhein-Westfalen -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2015 --Axiomtek, one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, announced the arrival of the eBOX625-842-FL, its industrial-grade, extreme slim, fanless embedded system powered by quad cores Intel® Celeron™ J1900 2.0GHz SoC (system-on-a-chip). Through the use of Intel® Bay Trail-D type quad-core SoC and one 8 GB DDR3L-1066/1333 SO-DIMM socket, the energy-efficient embedded box computer offers outstanding performance, yet remarkably power efficient experience. Dramatically lighter and rugged enclosure enables the compact system to fit into limited space and withstand any harsh industry environment. The eBOX625-842-FL features dual displays and rich connection capability, including VGA, HDMI, 2 LAN ports, 2 COM ports, 4 USB 2.0 and 8-channel DI/DO, providing an ideal solution for variety applications from digital signage, transportation, kiosk, industrial control automation, medical equipment and IoT & M2M applications.



Main Features:



- Intel® Celeron™ processor J1900 2.0GHz quad-core SoC

- High performance 204-pin DDR3L-1066/1333 SO-DIMM max. up to 8 GB

- Fanless operation, noiseless design with full feature I/O

- 2 RS-232/422/485 ports and 4 USB 2.0 ports

- 8-CH programmable digital I/O

- One 2.5" SATA drive bay and mSATA supported

- 2 PCI Express Mini Card slots and one SIM slot

- Supports VGA and HDMI dual display

- Wide range operating temperature supported (-20°C ~ +55°C)