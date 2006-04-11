A+ Hardware: The Upgraded uCertify Practice Test now includes 150 new questions

Union City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2006 -- The A+ 2003 Core Hardware exam (220-301) is the updated version of exam 220-221 of 2001. It is essential for those individuals who are seeking A+ 2003 certification. This exam covers six basic areas of a) Installation configuration and upgrading, b) Diagnosing and Troubleshooting, c) Preventative Maintenance, d) Motherboard/Processors/Memory, e) Printers and f) Basic networking. An individual has to answer 80 multiple-choice questions within a time limit of 90 minutes with a passing score of 515.



Keeping in mind the latest requirements and objectives of the exam, this PrepKit has been thoroughly revised and upgraded. Now it has 374 questions including 150 new Pop Quiz questions. These questions cover a wide range of Hot Area Questions, Drag And Drop, Active Screen Questions, Build List And Recorder Questions, etc.



In addition to these, there are 96 study notes, which will help the candidates understand the why, when, and where these issues arise and how to resolve them. The questions and notes are so designed as to enable the candidates to not only grasp the substance but also to retain what they learn. This will prepare the candidates to face the real exam and pass out in the very first attempt.



The upgraded PrepKit provides 4 full-length tests covering all the objectives laid down by the vendor for this exam. It will help the candidates familiarize themselves with the real certification exam. Besides, the explanation accompanied by each correct and incorrect answer will clear the candidate’s doubts regarding a particular topic. To estimate an aspirant’s progress, each test is followed by a detailed progress report, which will reflect his expertise as well as his weakness, and will prompt him to stress more on those areas that are seemingly difficult.



“Our prime aim is to keep in mind to incorporate all the recent changes in the exam pattern. Also, we are in a regular process of upgrading our PrepKits, so as to help all exam seekers to face the actual exam without any hesitation on any topic.” Said Mark Smith, technical Lead, uCertify. He also added, “Merely passing an exam by cramming correct answers of questions is not our sole objective, but we are devoted to prepare such study materials that can prove useful in breaking the exam-barriers and further your career.”



This PrepKit comes with double guarantee. First, you will be able to clear the exam in the very first attempt. Secondly, if you do not pass, for any reason, uCertify gives full refund of your money. To know more about these just click here. http://www.ucertify.com/about/guarantee.html



About uCertify.com



Since its inception in 1996, uCertify has been making tremendous, positive contribution to research, training, and development. Within a decade uCertify has become a name itself. The company develops preparation solutions for certification exams of Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle, Sun and other leading IT vendors. To have first hand information of uCertify, you are welcome to visit http://www.ucertify.com

