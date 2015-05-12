T3 Advisors Expands Its Team to Support Growth

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2015 --T3 Advisors, a global real estate services and consulting firm, today announced the addition of new real estate and workplace professionals to its team. Hailing from top technology and consulting firms in both the Bay Area and Boston, each brings a unique set of skills and expertise in support of client needs:



Bryan Emanuel is an Associate located in T3's San Francisco office. In this capacity, Bryan works on T3's Emerging Technology and Venture Capital Team and helps companies think more strategically about real estate. Prior to joining T3, Bryan worked within the Financial Services Group for Aon Risk Solutions, specializing and brokering Cyber Risk Liability insurance for technology, financial and retail organizations.



Tyler Hales is a Manager with T3's Global Solutions Group and is focused on advising companies on financial strategy, site selection, deal structuring and other real estate accounting and financial analysis. Previously, Tyler was a Manager for Ernst & Young in the Bay Area where he performed audit and consulting services for tech and life sciences clients, from venture-backed startups to large-cap public companies.



Morgan Mosher is T3's new Boston Innovation Studio Curator. In this role, Morgan manages special events, serves as liaison to Innovation Studio members and manages office operations. Prior to this role, Morgan worked in multiple finance roles including Administrator for Corporate Recognition Programs and Administrator for Treasury Services.



Jesse Wood is a Senior Vice President in T3's Palo Alto office, working with the management teams of technology and life sciences companies on the development of complex real estate strategies. Jesse has a wealth of experience with financial markets and working with technology executives in his previous roles at both Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan.



"T3 Advisors offers powerful real estate and consulting services. At the end of the day, however, T3's people are our most incredible assets and bring immense value to our clients' growth," said Roy Hirshland, founder and CEO. "While many real estate service firms hire primarily transaction-focused brokers, we hire professionals who come from unique backgrounds and have lived the experience and challenges that our clients face everyday. We're incredibly excited to bring on these new team members."



For more information and details about our team, visit: http://www.t3advisors.com/why-t3/our-team/ or contact us at spacematters@t3advisors.com.