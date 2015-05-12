Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley REALTORS Announces $50,000 Dollar Sweepstakes

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2015 --Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is excited to announce their $50,000 fixer upper sweepstakes. For homeowners, this is the perfect opportunity to finally score that kitchen remodel or backyard deck.



How the 50k gets spent is up to the discretion of the grand prize winner, but Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has a few ideas of their own. With $50,000, a homeowner could remodel the bathroom, replace their windows with wood frames, replace the garage door, or add fiber cement siding to their exterior. A homeowner could also get a head start on saving for something bigger such as a second story or a converted basement.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley REALTORS® reminds their readers that even if they are looking to sell their home in the future, they can benefit from these winnings. "A minor remodel allows one to increase their asking price and will help the homeowner sell quicker!" says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS®.



In addition to the $50,000, the grand prize winner will also receive a consultation with Joanna and Chip Gaines from HGTV's Fixer Upper. The approximate retail value of the grand prize is $52,500.



All entries must be residents of the United States and over the age of 21. To enter the contest, homeowners can complete and submit the online entry form on the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices website. Contest closes June 15, 2015 at 5:00 ET. Eligible persons are limited to one entry during the promotional period. Additional entries will be disqualified.



The Grand Prize Winner will be selected on June 22, 2015.



For more information about the sweepstakes or contest rules please visit: http://www.bhhsbeazleyrealtors.com/blog/berkshire-hathaway-homeservices-50000-sweepstakes/



About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley REALTORS®

Established in 1986, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley REALTORS® is locally owned and operated. The agency continues to set the pace in the Augusta metro area for high customer satisfaction. The real estate agents at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley REALTORS® stay on top of real estate trends, and have plenty of homes for sale in Augusta, GA and Aiken, SC. Whether you are buying or selling a home, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley REALTORS® will make your experience not only simple, but enjoyable. For more information interested parties can call 706-863-1775 or email info@bhhsbeazleyrealtors.com.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley REALTORS® updates their Facebook regularly here.