Focusky Is Launched as a Free Alternative to PowerPoint That Is Fun to Use

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2015 --Specializing in providing innovative presentation software for the young, Focusky Software Company announces the launch of their free alternative to PowerPoint.



Fun to use, Focusky has become quite popular among students. As a free alternative to PowerPoint, it allows students the use of a powerful presentation tool without having to empty their wallet. An alterntive premium version with more advanced features is also available on a subscription basis for as low as $4 per month and still well within the budgetary constraints of a student's allowance.



Fresh and innovative, Focusky allows users to harness the full range of their creativity. They have the ability to draw a presentation and include zooming and animation effects from scratch on a white board. In this manner, they are able to show off their ideas and plans with very clear structures. They are also able to embed multimedia elements such as links, songs or videos directly into their presentations.



Once a presentation is completed, students have the ability to share a video version via YouTube or embed it directly into a website. Presentations support multiple languages, may be customized for SEO and even have transcripts generated that are search engine friendly. There is also an online presentation publishing platform using free cloud hosting service.



"Focusky seems to be a great option for those teachers who use concept mapping or digital story telling in the classes," stated Jackel M. Topi, a Twitter reviewer. "It would be a good teaching tool for those visual learners who struggle to grasp the "big picture" of a topic, or how it relates to specific points one is instructing them on."



About Focusky Software Co. Ltd

Headquartered in Hong Kong Focusky Software Co. Ltd is the leading provider of digital presentation software. Their mission is to use the latest technology to provide high quality, user-friendly and cost-effective digital presentation software and service.



For more information, visit http://focusky.com/.