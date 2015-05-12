Portable Medical Devices Market Is Expecting Growth Owing to Increased Infusion of Technology from 2014 to 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2015 --Increasing demand for real time and accurate point of care disease diagnostics and therapeutics has lead to the development of portable medical devices market. Portable medical devices allow healthcare practitioners to maintain critical patient data which can be studied and analyzed at the time of emergency. Moreover, technological advancements has lead to the development of wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ANT+ and ZigBee which can be incorporated to portable medical devices. As a result of above mentioned technological advancements physicians and healthcare practitioners are able to monitor patients from a remote location on their PCs, tablets and smart phones. Furthermore, growing demand for point of care diagnostics and therapeutics coupled with rising geriatric population are expected to be the critical success factors for the growth of portable medical devices market over the six years.



Insulin pumps, respiratory, hemodynamic, cardiac, fitness and wellness and ultrasound devices are incorporated and analyzed in the scope of study. Cardiac devices emerged as the highest revenue contributing product segment in portable medical devices market. North America emerged as the leading regional market in 2013. Presence technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure and higher healthcare expenditure are amongst few factors driving the growth of the regional market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the estimated period. Economic development coupled with favorable government initiatives such as Make In India are influencing a lot of medical device OEM to set up their manufacturing facilities in the emerging economies such as India, China and Japan which is expected to positively reinforce Portable medical devices market in the region.



Key market participants analyzed in the report include Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, Carefusion Corporation, GE Healthcare, Samsung, Covidien Plc, Roche Diagnostics, Natus Medical, Qualcomm and Texas Instruments.



