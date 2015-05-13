CEO's and Business Owners Can Reduce Costs in Their Business by Moving to Cloud Accounting, According to New White Paper

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2015 --Beckles & Co. is pleased to announce that the firm has published a new white paper on the benefits of cloud accounting. In this white paper, the firm provides business owners with an overview of cloud accounting, its benefits and drawbacks, how to get started, and where to find more information so that you can make an informed decision about whether its right for your business. This comprehensive white paper will cover:



What is cloud accounting and why do they call it accounting in the cloud?



The economic and operation benefits of cloud accounting.



The different ways you can get your company accounting into the cloud.



A copy of the White Paper is available for download on the firm's website at:

http://becklescpa.com/outsourcedbookkepping.php



The firm provides bookkeeping and accounting for any sized business, SEC and Financial Reporting, Acquisition Due Diligence, Audits and Reviews, individual and business tax preparation and IRS representation. The firm also provides IPO Advisory services for U.S. based and non U.S. based companies looking to go public here in the United States. Mr. Beckles has extensive experience assisting companies with listing on the Over the Counter Markets or OTC.



About Beckles & Co.

Beckles & Co. is a professional services firm that offers Accounting, Tax, and Business Advisor services to individuals and leading small to medium sized businesses both nationally and internationally. We provide our clients with practical insights that drive critical decision making and helps solve their most pressing problems. Beckles & Co. serves Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties, New York City, as well as nationwide.



Beckles & Co. capitalizes on the extensive experience of licensed CPA Mario Beckles, to provide the best level of service to their clients. Prior to forming Beckles & Co., Mario held positions such as CFO of First Liberty Power Corp, a publicly traded mining company, Partner at Jersey Fortress Capital Partners, a boutique investment banking firm, Senior Financial Reporting Analyst with SimplexGrinnell, a $2B Fire & Security Contractor, Manager of Internal audit at Claire's Stores, a $1.5B global specialty retailer, and Senior Auditor with Deloitte, a big 4 accounting firm. He is responsible for having assisted companies in obtaining over $12 million dollars in funding.



Mr. Beckles is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant with the State board of Massachusetts.



For more information about Beckles & Co. and the services they offer, please visit them at http://www.becklescpa.com or call at 786-837-7355.