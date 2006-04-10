Shoplogix Appoints McKibbin to VP of Product Development and Customer Service

Oakville, Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2006 -- Shoplogix has created the position of vice-president of Product Development and Customer Support for Karen McKibbin. Her responsibilities include product development and post-sales customer support. According to Scott Birmingham, Manager of Product Marketing, “This new position filled by Karen brings value to our customers by creating a single point of responsibility for spearheading and managing product development and post-sales technical support.”



Karen has over 20 years of information technology experience in both the public and private sectors. Prior to joining Shoplogix as Vice President of Product Development and Customer Support, she was responsible for leading the integration of technology services and the provision of support and service management for a number of provincial ministries. Most recently, as project director, Karen led the consolidation of the messaging environment for over 12,000 provincial ministry clients and the establishment of the technology infrastructure for the newly formed Ontario ministries of Health Promotion and Children and Youth Services.



ABOUT SHOPLOGIX

Shoplogix develops integrated web-based software solutions that optimize plant floor operations. Shoplogix solutions improve productivity, efficiency, and total operational performance by allowing companies to make real-time decisions that impact profitability while actively engaging employees in the process.



Shoplogix Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, with offices across North America. The company serves a growing base of Global 2000 companies to set new standards for production performance and efficiency in industrial environments.



PLANTNODE

Plantnode is a hybrid web-based software application designed on an open platform to integrate with existing production equipment, analyze real-time performance, and evaluate machine productivity. Plantnode’s built-in intelligence goes beyond raw data collection to provide a fully integrated production and performance management application; differentiated by the ability to compare real-time data against planned estimates. Plantnode is proven to increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and enables machine level visibility on a 24x7 basis with automatic escalations and interactive processes to drive higher levels of operational efficiency, quality, and performance.



PLANTNODE NETWORK

Plantnode Network is an enterprise web-based software application that consolidates and analyzes operational data for all Plantnode enabled equipment providing a complete and accurate view of production performance. Plantnode Network’s distributed design provides true enterprise scalability to evaluate real-time performance on a plant-wide, multi-site, or global basis.



Shoplogix

