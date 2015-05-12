Taipei, Taiwan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2015 --Qee, a highly popular and beloved childhood character, has been given an inspired makeover and is being introduced to the world via an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. This campaign has a funding goal of $50,000, which needs to be raised in order to begin mass production and bring "Choicee Qee Robot" to market. Choicee, the company behind this transformation, state "Choicee Qee Robot is not only a fashion icon and a beloved character popular in countries all across Asia, but now Choicee Qee has been brought to life as a multi-functional Robot speaker system that delivers incredible sound quality." Choicee Qee Robot has morphed from being a simple toy, into an exciting robot that functions as a high-quality speaker while dancing to the music it plays.



Choicee Qee Robot is not just an exciting upgrade to ordinary household speakers, it is also small and wireless which makes this robotic speaker highly portable. Choicee Qee can easily be taken anywhere a person would want to listen to high quality music, and is capable of providing up to 10 hours of continuous playback. The Choicee Robot adds an exciting new level of fun to the music, while it dances and grooves along with everyone. This speaker is guaranteed to be a fun and exciting conversation piece for both kids and adults at any event or party that Choicee Qee is taken to. This robot speaker also has a built in microphone which enables it to act as a speakerphone, or even programmed to deliver personalized surprise messages. Choicee Qee is Bluetooth equipped, compatible with both iOS and Android, and is easily controlled via a free smartphone app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.



The Choicee team have been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their Choicee Qee Robot. Choicee was born in 2013, and after a lot of hard work the team is finally ready to release this robot to the public, which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. Once the campaign draws to a close, the team plans on beginning mass production with a projected delivery date of late June 2015. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Follow Us" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates to the opportunity to pre-order the Choicee Robot at a substantial savings off of the regular retail price. Choicee Qee Robot will initially be available in 3 colors: black, red, and white.



About Choicee

Choicee is a digital focused technology company that was established in 2010 in Taipei, Taiwan with a branch office in City of Industry, CA. It consists of a talented team of professionals with extensive experience in design and product development. The team has made a commitment to deliver innovative, creative, and stylish products to all trendsetters.



