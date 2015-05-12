Pennsylvania Chiropractor Emphasizes the Importance of Regular Exercise

Exton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2015 --The doctors at Eagle Chiropractic offices in Pennsylvania are reminding patients that regular exercising habits are an essential element to continued health, wellness, mobility and longevity. While our culture today has put an emphasis on exercise mainly for weight control, the doctors at Eagle Chiropractic hope to help patients realize that creating these habits benefits individuals far beyond controlling their weight.



While exercising regularly—at least 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week—does help with weight control, the biggest benefit of this habit is simply keeping the body in motion. When patients are mostly sedentary, their joints become stiff and easily injured and muscles become weak and flabby. Exercising helps keep the body flexible, preventing injuries from small tweaks, twists, or movements that could very well injure someone who is mainly sedentary.



Weight resistance as a form of exercise is also beneficial in strengthening the bones and improving posture. Regular stretching such as with yoga is also a great way to improve flexibility and posture at the same time. Endorphins are created no matter the type of exercise, boosting overall mood, helping reduce stress, increasing energy levels, and helping improve sleep.



Patients who are new to exercise or who need help determining which exercise plan is best for their specific lifestyle and health restrictions can turn to the doctors at Eagle Chiropractic for lifestyle guidance and counseling.



