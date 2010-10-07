SQM’s 12th Annual Most Prestigious North American Call Center Industry 2010 Awards for Service Quality Excellence Program

Vernon, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2010 -- SQM benchmarks over 450 leading North American call centers on an annual basis and has been conducting first call resolution (FCR), employee satisfaction (Esat) and customer satisfaction (Csat) benchmarking studies since 1996. On an annual basis, SQM conducts over 1 million surveys with customers who have called a call center. SQM also conducts over 25,000 surveys annually with employees who work in call centers. Based on our call center benchmarking studies, SQM awards excellence in customer and employee satisfaction for the call center industry. We have recognized top performing call centers for customer and employee satisfaction since 1998. For each call center that participated in our customer benchmarking study, SQM completed 400 post-call phone surveys, conducted by SQM’s telephone survey representatives. SQM uses an in-depth post-call customer survey approach that consists of both rating questions and follow-up customer feedback questions that can be used to help the call center improve their FCR and Csat performance. SQM awards are based on customers who have used a call center and employees who work in a call center. SQM conducted the benchmarking studies for the period of October 1, 2009 to September 30, 2010. SQM has 37 different awards that recognize the top performing call centers. Based on the call centers we benchmarked, SQM recognizes the following Service Quality Award of Excellence Winners for 2010.



Call Center of the Year Award Winner



SCOTIABANK



Criteria used for Call Center of the Year are based on having the highest combined customer and employee overall very satisfied (top box response) rating.



Certified World Class Csat Call Centers



• Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas

• Canadian Tire Financial Services (RA)

• Citi Client Services - Dealer Support (Ontario)

• Citi Retail Services - Credit Operation (Arizona)

• Davis + Henderson (Ontario & Quebec)

• Insurance Corporation of BC (Claims Division)

• Jackson National Life Insurance Co. (Michigan)

• Marriott Systems Support Center (Maryland)

• Rogers Business Support Group (Central)

• Scotiabank (Alberta, Dominican Republic & Nova Scotia)

• Sun Life Financial Group Retirement Services (Ontario)

• VSP Vision Care (California & Ohio)



Criteria used for Call Center World Class Call Certification is 75% or higher of the calls are at the world class level for 6 months or more in 2010.



http://www.sqmgroup.com

