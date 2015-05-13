Carlos Patino Signs on as Marketing Manager of SpaceHarp

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2015 --SpaceHarp Corporation is pleased to announce that Carlos Patino and the Company have reached an agreement for his immediate engagement as SpaceHarp's Product Marketing Manager and contingent Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).



Carlos' expertise in Program Management and Marketing Localization from Idea to Reality expanded Roland sales and brand presence in the Latin America region exponentially; increased brand awareness through program localization in Mexico for several Musical Instruments brands; developed project integration protocols for Electronics, Cosmetics, Music, Editorial, Printing & Entertainment Industries; in addition Carlos engaged in numerous techniques and methods to build sales, all of which are highly relevant to SpaceHarp's positioning and plans in the music industry and its markets.



Carlos is also a partner in several entertainment industry ventures and ongoing businesses including a record label, ongoing electronic music product distribution, publishing company, marketing agency and consulting firm, as well as ongoing music projects including production and talent development.



Carlos' career includes experience in all aspects of the music performance business, himself being an artist, record label owner, stage manager, events producer, tour manager, publisher, international performer, composer and producer. His professionalism and concept development from idea to reality applied to this industry, has awarded him many milestones and achievements for all his music ventures, among them two Grammy nominations. All of this experience gives Carlos a top-to-bottom, insider and front-line knowledge of our customers' needs and their business challenges.



Carlos brings a visionary enthusiasm and an infectious confidence to SpaceHarp. He feels that by his working with the Company, with its open architecture and strong customer-support approach, he will build a large domestic and international business for SpaceHarp's electronic musical instruments. With the synergy of combining SpaceHarp's product plan with Carlos' ongoing ventures and his experience in marketing, sales and brand presence expansion, we are looking at a very bright future!



For more information, visit http://www.spaceharp.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/in/carlpatino