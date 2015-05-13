Focusky Announced Latest Free Presentation Program V2.3.1

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2015 --Focusky Software Co. Ltd, the pioneer in developing digital presentation software are proud owners of a wide range of unique software. The highly popular Focusky has become an essential software for personal and corporate users. The latest version of the free presentation program, v2.3.1 was released by Focusky Software Co. Ltd recently.



Presentations have become a commonly used method to convey content to an audience. Therefore, individuals in almost all sectors are constantly required to develop presentations and it is essential for the modern day individual who leads life on a tight schedule to achieve the task efficiently. Focusky Free Presentation Program facilitates this requirement and offers immense convenience in building an interactive and good quality presentation for such individuals. The software which already provides high end features has become even better with the release of the latest version. The software, which already provisioned with 3D background, now supports video embedding and the many templates available in the software now support adding animation backgrounds. The presentation interface has also been improved and made even more user friendly with "play prompt".



Focusky Presentation Program, which is based on Flash enables users to create diverse presentations such as online presentations, video presentations, PPT to video converter, mindmapping design, produce or service display and many more. Installation of Focusky is not a necessity to view presentations or videos created using Focusky software.



Download the latest version of the Focusky Presentation Program, v2.3.1 and experience the 3D and the dynamic effect that can be created. Visit http://online.focusky.com/gkvj/gtvi/ to view a demonstration created using Focusky presentation program v2.3.1.



For further information, visit http://focusky.com/.



About Focusky Software Co. Ltd

Focusky Software Co. Ltd, the leading digital presentation software provider, is a company that highly focuses on research and development. It possesses the state of the art technology and knowledge and therefore introduces the highest quality digital presentation software for global users. The company that is headquartered in Hong Kong stands out amongst other contenders of the sector as it consists of a uniquely talented and dedicated team of software developers. The team functions under the common motto, which is to overcome any difficulty in the process of providing the clientele of the company with high quality, user-friendly and cost-effective digital presentation software and service.



