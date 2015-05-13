Global Surgical Robot Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report to 2015-2021: Radiant Insights, Inc

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2015 --WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Surgical Robots: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2015 to 2021. The 2015 study has 553 pages, 216 tables and figures. Worldwide surgical robot markets are poised to achieve significant growth as next generation systems provide a way to improve traditional open surgery and decrease the number of ports needed for minimally invasive surgery.



Browse Full Report With TOC @ http://www.radiantinsights.com/research/surgical-robots-market



Intuitive Surgical has market leadership position, advanced technology, an impressive installed base and a well trained group of surgeons able to manage the robots. Patients fare better when the surgery is done by surgical robots. The documentation of improvements in care delivery, the ability to ensure better outcomes from surgery promise that surgical robotics is a strong growth market.



Intuitive Surgical will be difficult to dislodge, its dominant position is based on technological excellence that keeps being improved and competitors have a difficult time catching up, much less improving on the Intuitive Surgical technology. Other leading competitors will emerge and the group of several surgical robotic companies will collectively have enough marketing dollars and enough marketing clout to drive replacement of all open surgery. Robotic surgery is positioned to become the standard of care.



Intuitive Surgical has achieved market saturation in colorectal surgery in the US, it will work on

increasing its presence in other surgical market sectors. The leading robotic surgical companies are poised to grow through acquisition, purchasing smaller companies that have developed as specialized product and gained FDA approval. As detailed in the market research study there are a lot of those in every medical specialty and more to come.



The surgical robot market is characterized enormous variety and innovation.



Snake robots are wonderfully interesting surgical robots. Medrobotics offers a highly articulated multilinked robot. It enables minimally-invasive procedures to replace open surgical procedures. It works for many parts of the anatomy. It works in places in the body that are difficult or previously impossible to reach. The robot-assist platform includes on-board visualization. and contains multiple open device channels to accept a variety of third party surgical and interventional instruments. The robot enables physicians to operate through non-linear circuitous paths, self-supported, and through a single-site access into the body.



The maneuverability of the robot is gained from its numerous mechanical linkages with concentric mechanisms. Each mechanism can be placed into a rigid or a limp state. By employing a patented "follow-the-leader" movement strategy with these alternating states, the robot can be directed into any shape through the relative orientations of its linkages.



A surgical robot recurring revenue model business model is essentially large one time purchase for a system complimented by replaceable or disposable instruments that cumulatively market a much larger and ongoing market. Vendors make money from the one time sale of a system and recurring revenue from sale of devices used in every operation.



Initially, a vendor sells and installs the surgical system into new customer accounts. Once systems are sold into customer accounts, the vendor generates recurring revenue as our customers use the system to perform surgery. To do surgeries, the customers need to buy and consume instruments and accessory products. Vendors also generate recurring revenue from system service.



See More Reports of This Category by Radiant Insights at -

http://www.radiantinsights.com/catalog/ict



The ability to deliver such an accurate dose of radiation means that the cancer can be eradicated in patients before the patient is administered a lethal dose of radiation. This prepresents a cure for cancer once it gets working according to the promise of the systems now in place. .



The Accuray radiation systems that address the oncology market are perhaps the most exciting

technology ever offered to any market. Because the systems are able to control the dose of radiation Amount of activity in the market, many companies, FDA approvals, way for existing vendors to improve footprint in market



In the field of radiation oncology, the Accuray CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery System is universally recognized as the premier radiosurgery system capable of delivering high doses of radiation with submillimeter accuracy anywhere in the body. As validated and proven in numerous peer-reviewed publications, the precision and accuracy of the system combines with continual image guidance and robotic mobility to deliver treatments characterized by high conformality and steep dose gradients.



The newest addition to the CyberKnife product line, the CyberKnife VSI™ System, continues Accuray's tradition of innovation. Building on a foundation of accuracy and precision in radiosurgery, the CyberKnife VSI System extends these benefits to fractionated high precision radiation therapy with Robotic IMRT™ that can be delivered anywhere in the body. The automated process revolution in surgery and communications is being implemented via robots.



Robots automation of systems is providing significant improvement in the accuracy of surgery and the repeatability of process. According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the study, "Existing open surgery can be replaced in large part by robotic minimally invasive surgery (MIS) during the ofrecast period. Minimally invasive robotic surgery, new robotic radiation treatment, and emerging robotic surgical approaches complement existing surgery techniques. Soon, all surgery will be undertaken with at least come aspects of robotic surgery replacing or complementing open surgery."



During a robot assisted surgical procedure, the patient-side cart is positioned next to the operating table with the electromechanical arms arranged to provide access to the initial ports selected by the surgeon. Metal tubes attached to the arms are inserted through the ports, and the cutting and visualization instruments are introduced through the tubes into the patient's body.



The surgeon performs the procedure while sitting at a console, manipulating the instrument controls and viewing the operation through a vision system. When a surgeon needs to change an instrument the instrument is withdrawn from the surgical field using the controls at the console. This is done many times during an operation.



The companies that get an early foothold in the market have significant strategic advantage. The robotic surgical technique benefits hospitals by reducing the length of patient stays, thereby enabling better cost management. This factor is driving demand for surgery robot systems. Since robotics provide surgeons with a precise, repeatable and controlled ability to perform procedures in tight spaces, they are increasingly in demand.



About Radiant Insights

Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. We assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. We have a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, our experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.



For More Information, Visit http://www.radiantinsights.com/



Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Radiant Insights, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Blog URL: http://chemicalmaterialsmarket.blogspot.com/