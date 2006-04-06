Universal Guardian's Cobra StunLight™ Now Available for Sale to Military, Law Enforcement and Security Professionals through U.S. Cavalry’s April 2006 Catalog

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2006 -- Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB: UGHO), an emerging global leader in non-lethal protection products, integrated transportation and global supply chain security systems and strategic security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide, today announced that Universal Guardian Cobra StunLight™ which is featured on the back cover of U.S. Cavalry’s April 2006 catalog is now available for purchase by military and federal, state and local law enforcement. Orders can be placed through U.S. Cavalry’s mail order catalogs and dealer network both here in the U.S. and worldwide.



“We are confident that the launch of the Cobra StunLight™ in the U.S. Cavalry catalog will increase sales and open additional sales opportunities in the federal, state and local law enforcement community," stated Shaunt Hartounian, Regional Sales Director for Universal's Shield Defense Products Group.



With U.S. Cavalry’s proven record of sales and service throughout the world will be play a major role in the continued awareness and revenue growth of the Cobra StunLight™ program and other Universal Guardian non-lethal and tactical products in the military, law enforcement and homeland security sector, “stated Michael Skellern, Universal's CEO.



