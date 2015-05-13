Selling Above and Below the Line Flying High in Airport Bookstores

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2015 --Sales professionals on the road can pick up valuable sales advice in Selling Above and Below the Line, rolled out this month to over 90 airport stores operated by Hudson Booksellers, the top airport bookseller in the United States.



Selling Above and Below the Line harnesses Miller's decades-long journey in sales and sales training to help salespeople communicate both to C-level managers and other potential buyers in order to most effectively close sales.



"C-levels speak a different language than their User Buyer counterparts, and it's amazing how unprepared a sales team can be to call on executives," said Miller. "A far sounder approach is to sell both above and below the line – to the User Buyer and to the Fiscal Buyer."



Miller goes on to provide time-tested and successful strategies to maximize the sales effort, tailored to either audience for highest impact.



M3 Learning's strategies are used by small companies and large corporations alike, including some of the most successful companies worldwide such as Google®, Tableau Software®, UGG®, Virgin Atlantic® and WebEx®.



"It's critical to stay ahead of the game in anticipating and communicating the needs of your audience," stated Miller. "That's what M3 Learning teaches every day."



Selling Above and Below the Line comes complete with passionate endorsements.



* According to Neil Rackham, author of SPIN Selling, Miller's book "Should help readers increase their success while shortening their sales cycles."



* Jill Konrath, author of Agile Selling and SNAP Selling, remarked, "Getting prospects to switch off the status quo is tough. In this book, you'll discover how to leverage killer value propositions to create momentum and accelerate the sales process."



* "Skip's book should not just be read, but followed. It's a surefire guide to success," stated Steve Schiffman, author of The 25 Sales Habits of Highly Successful Salespeople.



In addition to multiple airport and train station bookstores throughout the United States, Selling Above and Below the Line is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and IndieBound. For bulk orders, to customize this book for employee training, promotions, incentives, or gifts, or for faculty evaluation for college adoption, contact the publisher, AMACOM.



About M3 Learning

M3 Learning, a proactive sales and sales management training company headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, CA, is one of the most influential and successful sales management and training companies worldwide. More than 300,000 sales professionals in 38 countries have benefited from M3 Learning's proprietary sales training tools, corporate training seminars and publicly offered sales school.



