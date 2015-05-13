Champion Oil Announces New Master Warehouse Distributor in Ecuador

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2015 --Tecnolub Cia Ltda is a recognized leader in the distribution of passenger car, commercial and industrial lubricants. They will offer Champion branded products in a number of categories, such as motor oils, transmission fluids, hydraulic fluids, diesel motor oil, differentials lubes, greases, brake fluids, and automotive chemicals and additives.



"It is extremely important for Champion Oil to identify a partner that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide our Ecuadorian customers, retailers, dealers, and installers with first class service, support and distribution," said Karl Dedolph, Director of International Sales for Champion. "Tecnolub Cia Ltda clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to disseminate our motor oil, chemical, additive and lubricant line in key demographics, applications, and strategic global markets."



Tecnolub Cia Ltda now proudly promotes the complete "Purpose-Built" line of Champion Motor Oils, Chemicals and Lubricants.



For more information about Tecnolub Cia Ltda you can contact them at Circunvalacion Sur Km 4; Cuenca, Ecuador or at 593-7404-7777.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 59 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151.



Champion 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.ChampionBrands.com