Focusky Launches Development of Business Presentation Software Android App

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2015 --Focusky today announced the launch of development of its free business presentation software in app form for users of android smart phones. The app is designed to allow users of the company's Focuksy presentation software to develop and deliver presentations from their smart phones. Presentations can be created in minutes using the full power of Focusky in an app.



"The new reality of our world is mobile. Nearly half of search traffic hitting websites comes from the mobile version of the search engines, much of the traffic Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites get flows in from mobile devices. Fundamentally, this is because our world is going mobile, people work on the go, in an increasingly large number of places. While large devices like laptops were commonplace, they are big, and take up space, where a phone with the right software can produce anything a computer can. Since most of the users of our free business presentation software, take business trips it was important for us to provide them to the flexibility to work from anywhere." Said Jason Chen, President of Focusky



Focusky free presentation software is available in cloud based, and desktop forms for Windows and Apple desktop computers. The Android app, and the upcoming apps for Windows and Apple iPhone provide users with the ability to produce and deliver high-powered presentations on the go from anywhere in the world. Cloud based collaboration features also enable users to work collaboratively with colleagues in multiple locations at the same time.



About Focusky

Hong Kong based Focusky is a leader in free zooming presentation software for business, education, and not for profit sector organizations. With over 50,000 users including some of the largest companies on the Fortune 500, Focusky has proven highly popular with clients large and small alike.



To date over 150,000 copies of the free software have been downloaded from the Focusky website.



