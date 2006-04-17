Last Atlantis Capital Management introduces flexibility to invest in

St. Thomas, USVI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2006 -- To accommodate the various tax and investment considerations of its clients, Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC (St. Thomas, USVI) has announced that many of the 14 different programs that currently comprise The Last Atlantis Master Fund are now accessible as funds or managed accounts.



By offering a choice of investment structures, Last Atlantis is providing clients greater flexibility in how they can allocate their investment dollars and manage their tax liability. As funds and managed accounts typically operate under different tax and investment guidelines, Last Atlantis clients can choose the best investment structure for their unique needs.



"Investors are always seeking greater consideration of their tax obligations and investing requirements, and we continue to develop alternatives which allow for that," notes Irwin Berger, Last Atlantis’ managing director. "By providing clients access to many of our programs as funds or managed accounts, we can accommodate specific needs to a greater degree."



About Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC



Last Atlantis Capital Management (St. Thomas, USVI) develops and markets innovative alternative products. The Last Atlantis Master Fund is a multiple share class product with a master feeder structure currently providing investors access to fourteen different share classes. The company is founded on the experience and expertise of managing directors Irwin Berger and Stig Ostgaard, one of the original Richard Dennis "Turtles", and the incubator and trading technology of Last Atlantis Capital, LLC, a professional trading firm.



For more information, please contact Michael DeMeritt via phone at 1-340-777-5170 x215, via email at mdemeritt@lacm-usvi.com or online at http://www.lacm-usvi.com.



