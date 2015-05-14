Starter Culture Market Is Expected to Grow Owing to Enhanced Demand in Beverage Industries from 2014 to 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2015 --Surge in demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is presumed to drive the global starter culture market growth over the next six years. Fermentation initiation, flavoring, coloring and texturing of beverages are some key starter culture applications. Bacteria, mold, and yeast are starter culture types, while alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are the starter culture end-use applications. Alcoholic beverage dominated the starter culture applications market over the recent years. Non-alcoholic beverage market, though small at present, is expected to witness significant growth over the next six years. Yeast led the alcoholic beverage applications while bacteria dominated the non-alcoholic segment. Rising awareness regarding the positive starter culture health benefits coupled with innovations such as genetically modified starter cultures are presumed to aid the global market growth. Stringent regulations on microbial growth conditions coupled with volatile raw material prices are anticipated to challenge the market. Research on innovative yeast production methods and technological advancements offer requisite opportunities for the market participants. Growing demand for nutritive and functional beverages is presumed to open up further opportunities for market development.



Europe led the global starter culture market over the recent years, ahead of North America and Asia Pacific due to high alcoholic beverage consumption. Emerging economies such as India, China and Brazil are expected to witness high alcoholic & non-alcoholic market growth owing to rising disposable income and changing dietary habits. North American market is expected to witness high functional and nutritional beverage demand owing to growing health awareness.



Starter culture competitive landscape is characterized by M&As and huge investments in R&D by the prominent participants to gain market share and strengthen their product portfolios. Key starter culture industry participants include. Lesaffre Group, Danisco A/S, , Wyeast laboratories Inc., Lallemand Inc, Dohler Group, Lactina Limited, Angel Yeast Co Limited and CSK Food Enrichment B.V.



